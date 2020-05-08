SEOUL, May 8 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 12 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours earlier as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,822.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 21 straight days. Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,107.

No death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 256. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 65 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,484. The total recovery rate was 87.6 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 654,000 people, among whom 635,174 tested negative for the virus and 8,867 were being checked.