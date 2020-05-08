YANGON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar authorities have repatriated a total of 608 citizens from abroad by relief flights so far and further repatriation works are being carried out, a senior official of the Foreign Affairs Ministry told Xinhua on Friday.

As of Thursday, the authorities have brought back Myanmar nationals from South Korea, Japan, Bangladesh, Thailand and Singapore since April 30.

"We have been making arrangements to bring more nationals back home and at least 100 nationals each from Malaysia and South Korea will arrive home by relief flights today," said Director General Aung Kyaw Zan of the Consular and Legal Affairs Department under the ministry.

Under the management by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population and the Ministry of Health and Sports and the Yangon Region Government, the repatriates will be put under quarantine at designated facilities or hotels for 21 days on their arrivals.

According to the Health and Sports Ministry, Myanmar has reported 176 confirmed cases for COVID-19 with six deaths as of Friday morning.