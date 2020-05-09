Sat, 09 May 2020

Three Trump appeals to hit court next week

Article II of the U.S. Constitution vests the executive power of the federal government in a president, not a king. ...

United Nations chief wants global campaign to end hatred

The U.N. Secretary General says the coronavirus pandemic has released a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering."Antonio Guterres ...

Anti-lockdown protests across U.S. have racial overtones

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Americans dutifully stayed at home to prevent outbreaks like the ones playing out ...

Trump valet diagnosed with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House is moving to test officials and other staff daily, instead of once a week, ...

Sydney court jails two men for importing 115kh of cocaine

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Sydney District Court on Thursday sentenced two men to a combined 17.5 years imprisonment over ...

Russia reports 11,231 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Russia has reported a new daily record of 11,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over ...

Wall Street joins worldwide rally, all indices advance

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, joining a worldwide rally, roared on Friday despite data indicating that 20.5 million ...

Dollar dips after Labor Dept., says 20.5 million jobs lost last month

NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar dipped in late trading on Friday after data showed a record ...

Stocks in Asia rise across the board, Tokyo shares gain nearly 3%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rallied across the board on Friday, in a positive end to the week.Asian bourses ...

Auto sales in China rebound sharply, 2 million units sold in April

SHANGHAI, China May 8 (Xinhua) - China's major automakers have finally seen sales rebound after negative growth for 21 consecutive ...

Greyhound to extend shutdown to whole of Canada

OTTAWA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Greyhound Canada announced on Thursday that it will suspend all of its remaining bus routes ...

Cost of food across international spectrum continues dropping

ROME, May 7 (Xinhua) -- World food prices continued to fall in April, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization ...

