SEOUL, May 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 18 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,840.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 22 straight days. Of the new cases, one was imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,119.

No death was confirmed for the second consecutive day, leaving the death toll at 256. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 84 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,568. The total recovery rate was 88.3 percent.