MOSCOW, May 9 (Xinhua) - Russia on Saturday briefly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis ...
Article II of the U.S. Constitution vests the executive power of the federal government in a president, not a king. ...
The U.N. Secretary General says the coronavirus pandemic has released a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering."Antonio Guterres ...
When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Americans dutifully stayed at home to prevent outbreaks like the ones playing out ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The White House is moving to test officials and other staff daily, instead of once a week, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Sydney District Court on Thursday sentenced two men to a combined 17.5 years imprisonment over ...
Bill Boone was a fresh-faced 23-year-old in 1952 when he cast his first ballot for U.S. president, while proudly serving ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks, joining a worldwide rally, roared on Friday despite data indicating that 20.5 million ...
NEW YORK, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar dipped in late trading on Friday after data showed a record ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rallied across the board on Friday, in a positive end to the week.Asian bourses ...
SHANGHAI, China May 8 (Xinhua) - China's major automakers have finally seen sales rebound after negative growth for 21 consecutive ...
OTTAWA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Greyhound Canada announced on Thursday that it will suspend all of its remaining bus routes ...