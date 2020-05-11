JERUSALEM -- "From our previous experience with pandemics, there usually is a second wave," said Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health, Ben Gurion University of the Negev. "We need to use the time now until the arrival of the second wave to bring in more doctors and strengthen the public medicine services."

- - - -

SEOUL -- "It is the economy that matters. This current economic crisis is being compared to the Great Depression 100 years ago," South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday told a nationally televised special address to mark his three years in office.

Moon said that his government will prepare for a post-COVID-19 era through an improved employment safety net and a digital economy as the coronavirus pandemic caused an "economic wartime situation."

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- "The USA will be purchasing, from our farmers, ranchers & specialty crop growers, 3 billion dollars worth of dairy, meat & produce for food lines & kitchens," President Donald Trump said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Demands for agricultural products have plummeted amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as widespread lockdowns since late March disrupted supply chains across the nation, even forcing some farmers to destroy their products that cannot be stored.

- - - -

TEHRAN -- "We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners, and we are ready to discuss it with the Americans," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency here on Sunday.

Iran is ready for prisoners swap with the United States "without preconditions," Rabiee said.