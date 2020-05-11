The Philadelphia Fusion picked up a 3-1 win over the upstart Dallas Fuel on Sunday.

The top-ranked Fusion (11-1) showed why they continue to rule the rest of the league with the win against a Fuel (4-5) team that has been on the upswing in recent weeks.

Philadelphia took Busan 2-1, Dallas responded with a 4-3 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, and then the Fusion closed out a 3-2 win on Blizzard World and 4-3 overtime thriller on Temple of Anubis.

The Fusion stay in sole possession of first place with the win, while the Fuel drop from 10th to 13th.

In other Sunday action, the San Francisco Shock (7-2) took a 3-1 win over the Toronto Defiant (4-7). This game saw the debut of Toronto's newest support, Harrison "Kruise" Pond, who came over from the Paris Eternal. Kruise performed well, but got outclassed by Shock support Grant "moth" Espe.

Toronto took Oasis 2-1, and then the series was all San Francisco. The Shock outlasted the Defiant for a 5-4 win on Rialto, took a 6-5 win on King's Row on the back of an insane triple-kill boop from moth, and closed things out with a 1-0 full-hold of Hanamura.

Elsewhere in the league, the Shanghai Dragons (10-2) took down the Hangzhou Spark (5-6) in a clean 3-0 sweep. The Dragons took a 2-0 Nepal, 3-2 Watchpoint: Gibraltar, and capped off the win with a 3-1 King's Row. Shanghai sits one game behind the Philadelphia Fusion in second place in the standings, while Hangzhou remains in 12th with the loss.

The Guangzhou Charge (7-6) picked up their third straight win with a 3-1 victory over the London Spitfire (4-3). Despite some members of the Charge being absent due to visa issues, Guangzhou put together an impressive weekend running dive compositions. Guangzhou took Oasis 2-0, then London took Junkertown 2-1, and then the Charge closed out a 3-2 win on King's Row and a perfect 2-0 win on Volskaya Industries. Guangzhou moved up to 10th place from 13th with the win, while London fell from fifth to seventh.

Finally, the Florida Mayhem (6-4) rose to fifth place in the standings with a 3-0 win over the new-look Vancouver Titans. Florida took Ilios 2-0, Junkertown 4-3, and completed the sweep with a perfect 3-0 on Hollywood.

Week 15 begins on Saturday with seven matches:

Seoul Dynasty vs Chengdu Hunters

London Spitfire vs Shanghai Dragons

New York Excelsior vs Hangzhou Spark

Vancouver Titans vs Houston Outlaws

Florida Mayhem vs Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators vs Boston Uprising

San Francisco Shock vs Atlanta Reign

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 11-1, 35-14-0, 21

2. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 10-2, 32-9-1, 23

3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 7-2, 23-11-2, 12

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 8-3, 28-12-1, 16

5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 6-4, 20-13-0, 7

6. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 4-3, 12-11-1, 1

7. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-3, 14-15-0, -1

8. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-4, 20-12-0, 8

9. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 6-5, 23-21-0, 2

10. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 7-6, 23-25-0, -2

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 4-4, 15-16-2, -1

12. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 5-6, 18-23-1, -5

13. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-5, 17-19-0, -2

14. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 4-6, 17-22-0, -5

15. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-7, 20-25-0, -5

16. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-4, 8-14-0, -6

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 4-9, 19-31-3, -12

18. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 3-9, 16-28-1, -12

19. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-9, 15-29-0, -14

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-10, 7-32-2, -25

--Field Level Media