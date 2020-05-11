DHAKA -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh on Monday rose by more than 1,000 in one day for the first time since March 8, signaling the country's alarmingly-moving curve.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told an online media briefing in Dhaka that 1,034 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. (Bangladesh-COVID-19 cases-Record daily increase)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Monday morning said 97 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 4,213 positive cases, were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,206 and total cases to 67,152.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Monday, 2,206 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry. (India-COVID-19 cases)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippines' daily tally of new COVID-19 infections rose by 292 on Monday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,086, said the Philippine Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH further said deaths from the virus climbed to 726 as seven more patients have died. Seventy-five more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,999. (Philippines-Pandemic)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea decided Monday to delay offline school classes for one more week on rising worry about a cluster infection from clubs at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the capital Seoul.

According to the education ministry, high school seniors were originally scheduled to go to school for offline classes beginning Wednesday, but it was postponed by one week to May 20. (South Korea-School reopening-Delay)