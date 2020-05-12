A firefighter hugs Samantha Giambalvo (R), a traveling nurse from Alabama who has been working in New York since April 6, as firefighters and residents show appreciation for healthcare workers near NYU Langone Medical Center amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, the United States, May 9, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

Russia: a record of 11,656 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

New Zealand: to reopen most businesses in 10 days

South Korea: cases linked to club cluster infection rise to 86

China: Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens on Monday

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

MADRID -- The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services on Monday reported a drop in the numbers of daily COVID-19 deaths and new cases in the country.

The death toll rose to 26,744 after 123 people lost their lives in the 24-hour period as of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

- - - -

BERLIN -- New infections with COVID-19 in Germany continued to fall as the number of confirmed cases increased by 357 within one day to 169,575, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

Last week, between 680 and 1,300 new daily cases had been reported to the RKI. At the height of the pandemic in Germany, more than 6,000 new COVID-19 infections had been recorded by the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention, on a single day.

- - --

MADRID -- The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Monday called on governments to work together to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions in a timely and responsible manner "when it is deemed safe to do so."

Noting that all global destinations have put travel restrictions of some kind in place, the Madrid-based organization published a study explaining that from a total of 217 destinations, 156 (72 percent) have "placed a complete stop on international tourism," with 40 percent of destinations introducing restrictions two months ago.

- - - -

A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a subway train in Moscow, Russia, on April 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

MOSCOW -- Russia has reported a record of 11,656 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 221,344, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

- - - -

People exercise on a beach in Wellington, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2 on Thursday and reopen most businesses in 10 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday.

Ardern told a press conference that the country was ready to move into Level 2, "to open up the economy, but to do it as safely as possible."

- - - -

People walk at Ikseon-dong in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SEOUL -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 86 as of midday Monday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It was up 14 compared to 12 hours earlier. As of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, South Korea reported 35 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total infections to 10,909.

- - - -

KATHMANDU -- Nepal reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total cases to 120, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said.

In a social media post on Monday, the ministry said 10 men from south-western Kapilvastu district were tested positive for the coronavirus during the test of their swab samples at the Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory.

- - - -

A staff member shows hand sanitizer at the Disneyland theme park in east China's Shanghai, May 8, 2020. Shanghai Disney Resort announced Wednesday that the Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to the public on May 11. (Xinhua/Ren Long)

SHANGHAI -- The Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopened to visitors with controlled capacity on Monday, after the COVID-19 epidemic in China became more subdued.

This is the first Disneyland theme park in the world that has reopened since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

- - - -

CHANGSHA -- China has sent a team of 12 medical experts to Zimbabwe to help with the African country's fight against COVID-19.

On Monday morning, the experts from Hunan Province left Changsha, the provincial capital, along with medical supplies donated by the provincial government, which include ventilators, nucleic acid testing kits, face masks and medical protective suits. ■