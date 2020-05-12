PRAGUE, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Czech tourism industry suffered huge losses in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 compared to the same period of last year, showed data published on Monday by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).

The number of overnight stays of guests in collective accommodation establishments reached 8.9 million nights in the January-March period, which was 16.7 percent less than in the same period last year, the CSU said.

A total of 3.1 million guests came to collective accommodation establishments in the period, which represented a year-on-year decrease of 22.2 percent.

In January and February, accommodation showed steady increases. However, in March, after business and movement were restricted due to government measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of guests plummeted by two thirds.

All foreign markets took a hit, but accommodation by key demographics to the Czech tourism industry such as Germans, Russians, Poles, and Slovaks fell considerably. Arrivals from Italy fell by 40 percent while visits from China and South Korea fell by more than half.