Wall Street began the trading week mixed on Monday, but the winning streak for the tech-heavy Nasdaq continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down a fraction, falling 109 points, while S&P 500 was up.

The Nasdaq index traded 1% higher with shares in such major names as Amazon, Microsoft and Apple all on the upswing. This was the sixth straight winning session for the Nasdaq. Analysts say it is a sign of the importance technology plays in daily life when almost everything else has come to standstill.

Although economies around the world appear to be slowly returning to normal, experts say U.S. markets will have a tough time making a full recovery if coronavirus testing isn't improved and no vaccine will be available anytime soon.

European markets were also mixed Monday. London was up a slightly while Frankfurt and Paris were both down about 1%. Most major indexes in Asia gained 1%, but were down slightly in Seoul and Shanghai.