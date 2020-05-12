BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 232,243, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The single-day increase has been over 10,000 for 10 consecutive days, the center's data showed.

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippines' daily tally of new coronavirus infections rose by 264 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,350.

The Department of Health said in a report that 107 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,106. It said that 25 more patients have died from the COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 751.

- - - -

BOGOTA -- Colombia's Avianca, the second-largest airline in Latin America, filed for bankruptcy in the United States on Sunday due to the "unforeseeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.

In a filing to a bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York, the company said along with "some of its subsidiaries and affiliates," it had asked to "voluntarily file for Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code."

- - - -

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia's National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) on Tuesday reported one more recovery from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 15.

A total of 80 tests for COVID-19 were conducted on Monday and all of them tested negative, the NCCD said in a statement.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- A batch of materials donated by China to help Papua New Guinea fight against COVID-19 arrived at the capital city of Port Moresby on Monday afternoon.

The 11 tons of protective equipment were donated by the Chinese government, the provincial governments of Fujian and Guangdong in south China, overseas Chinese and Chinese enterprises, according to the Chinese embassy in PNG.

- - - -

SEOUL -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 102 as of midday Tuesday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was up 16 compared to 24 hours earlier. Of the total, 64 were Seoul residents and 23 were residents of Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul.

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 87 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,604 positive cases were reported since Monday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,293 and total cases to 70,756.

"As on 8:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Tuesday, 2,293 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read information released by the ministry.