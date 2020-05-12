Tue, 12 May 2020

Teenage football senation Andrea Rinaldi dies at age 19

LEGNANO, Italy - AC Legnano player Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the club confirmed on Monday.Terming ...

40% of Australian principals are victims of physical violence

Almost all (97%) school principals in Australia work overtime. More than 70% work more than 56 hours per week during ...

Rugby league player hit with $30,000 fine for not social distancing

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has bludgeoned an emerging talent for mixing with a few girls.NRL ...

China and Nepal squabble over sovereignty of Mt Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A tweet by Beijing's state-run media agency -- China Global Television Network (CGTN) -- on May 2 ...

U.S. so divided both Repubicans and Democrats could 'win' in 2020

With six months to go until November's 2020 election, dozens of America's top legal minds convened to consider what would ...

U.S. Congress ensures bailout funds channeled to Wall Street firms

Over the last decade, Congress's approval ratings have hovered around the mid-teens or low 20s, reflecting the reality that our ...

Stock traders in Asia worry about timing of reopenings

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Tuesday as investors worried about the wisdom of reopening ...

Philippine government begins subsidising rice farmers

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Philippines, May 12 (PIA) - The Department of Agriculture in partnership with local government units and ...

Wall Street has wishy washy day Monday as uncertainty prevails

NEW YORK, New York - Modest demand for technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq higher on Monday, however the Dow Jones ...

Saudi Arabia tax on goods and services to be tripled as of 1 July

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - In what it says is a move to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus on ...

Downward trajectory of Indian currency must end

NEW DELHI - My first journey from India to foreign lands began in 1952 when I boarded the Italian passenger ...

Chinese cargo being moved by train on the rise

BEIJING, China May 10 (Xinhua) - China's rail freight volume, an indicator of broad economic activity, rose slightly in the ...

