European markets are mixed in mid-morning trading Tuesday.

London's FTSE index is up 0.4%, while the DAX in Frankfurt is flat and the CAC-40 in Paris is slightly negative.

Asian markets sustained significant losses earlier Tuesday amid growing concerns over a second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong lost 1.4% of its value by the closing bell, while the indexes in Sydney and Taipei were both down just over one percent. Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai were all slightly lower.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, are all trading below one percent in futures trading, indicating Wall Street will begin its trading day in negative territory.

The price of the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude is $24.79 per barrel, a gain of 2.6%, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is trading at $30.08 per barrel, up 1.5%.

Although economies around the world appear to be slowly returning to normal, experts say U.S. markets will have a tough time making a full recovery if coronavirus testing isn't improved and no vaccine is available anytime soon.