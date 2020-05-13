Wed, 13 May 2020

International

Section
Fire At Private Nursing Home Near Moscow Kills Nine

A fire in a nursing home in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow has killed nine people and put another ...

Friendly Fire Incident Kills 19 In Iranian Navy Drill

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iranian Navy says one of its own missiles has struck a support ship in a friendly ...

Teenage football senation Andrea Rinaldi dies at age 19

LEGNANO, Italy - AC Legnano player Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the club confirmed on Monday.Terming ...

40% of Australian principals are victims of physical violence

Almost all (97%) school principals in Australia work overtime. More than 70% work more than 56 hours per week during ...

Rugby league player hit with $30,000 fine for not social distancing

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has bludgeoned an emerging talent for mixing with a few girls.NRL ...

China and Nepal squabble over sovereignty of Mt Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A tweet by Beijing's state-run media agency -- China Global Television Network (CGTN) -- on May 2 ...

Business

Section
Wall Street loses around 2% after Anthony Fauci goes before Congress

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks did a backflip Tuesday after consecutive positive trading days, as investors and traders ...

From July Ryanair plans to fly from near 80 bases across Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish low cost carrier Ryanair plans to reintroduce 40% of its flights, including those to Armenia, in ...

Car sales in Ireland in April plunge 90% compared to April last year

DUBLIN, Ireland - A total of 1,338 new private cars were sold in Ireland in April, down 90.3 percent compared ...

Stock traders in Asia worry about timing of reopenings

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Tuesday as investors worried about the wisdom of reopening ...

Philippine government begins subsidising rice farmers

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Philippines, May 12 (PIA) - The Department of Agriculture in partnership with local government units and ...

Saudi Arabia tax on goods and services to be tripled as of 1 July

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - In what it says is a move to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus on ...

