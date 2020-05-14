Thu, 14 May 2020

International

How to tweak JobKeeper, if we must

JobKeeper was always quick and dirty. Its design was far from perfect, with shortcomings I and others cautioned against.These were ...

Fauci says U.S. Covid-19 death toll could be higher than being stated

WASHINGTON, DC - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and one of Donald ...

Firefighters battling blaze sparked by lightning in Arizona-Nevada

PHOENIX, Arizona - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has torched more than 36,000 acres in the Grand Canyon-Parashant National ...

Fire At Private Nursing Home Near Moscow Kills Nine

A fire in a nursing home in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow has killed nine people and put another ...

Friendly Fire Incident Kills 19 In Iranian Navy Drill

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iranian Navy says one of its own missiles has struck a support ship in a friendly ...

Teenage football senation Andrea Rinaldi dies at age 19

LEGNANO, Italy - AC Legnano player Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the club confirmed on Monday.Terming ...

Business

TUI Travel to terminate thousands of employees

BERLIN, Germany May 13 -The largest tourism group in the world TUI Group intends to cut around 8,000 jobs due ...

Unremarkable day for stocks in Asia on Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with stocks in most zones moving in and out of ...

Irish leader meets with CEOs of Ireland's banks

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the chief executives of the five Irish major retail banks on Monday. ...

From July Ryanair plans to fly from near 80 bases across Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish low cost carrier Ryanair plans to reintroduce 40% of its flights, including those to Armenia, in ...

Car sales in Ireland in April plunge 90% compared to April last year

DUBLIN, Ireland - A total of 1,338 new private cars were sold in Ireland in April, down 90.3 percent compared ...

Philippine government begins subsidising rice farmers

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Philippines, May 12 (PIA) - The Department of Agriculture in partnership with local government units and ...

Movie Review

