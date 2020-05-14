BEIJING -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.22 percent, at 2,898.05 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.54 percent higher at 11,074.59 points.

HANOI -- Stock market index of Vietnam's capital Hanoi, HNX-Index, closed at 111.86 points on Wednesday, up 0.09 points or 0.08 percent from the previous trading session.

Prices of 83 stocks went up, 67 stocks dropped, while 215 stocks remained unchanged.

BANGKOK -- The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index Wednesday moved down 5.14 points, or 0.40 percent to close at 1,294.55 points.

Some 14.32 billion shares worth 62.24 billion baht (about 1.95 billion U.S. dollars) changed hands.

HO CHI MINH CITY -- VN-Index, the stock market index of Ho Chi Minh City bourse in southern Vietnam, closed at 834.21 points on Wednesday, down 1.11 points, or 0.13 percent against the previous trading day.

On Wednesday, VN30-Index, a benchmark index for the southern bourse, which tracks the 30 leading stocks by both market capitalization and liquidity, closed at 783.69 points, up 1.24 points or 0.16 percent.

MUMBAI -- Indian markets closed higher on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P, BSE Sensex closed at 32,008.61, 637.49 points or 2.03 percent up compared to its previous close at 31,371.12.

SINGAPORE -- Singapore stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.61 percent, or 15.80 points, to close at 2,572.01.

A total of 2.20 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.61 billion Singapore dollars (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 227 to 210.

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian stock market ended higher here on Wednesday.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) was at 1,397.13 up 17.20 points or 1.25 percent, and the Emas was at 9,825.95 up 97.92 points or 1.01 percent.

JAKARTA -- The IDX Composite, an index of all stocks listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, closed at 4,554.36 points on Wednesday, down by 34.38 points, or 0.75 percent against that on the previous trading day.

Approximately 5.40 billion shares worth more than 5.43 trillion Indonesian rupiahs (about 366.37 million U.S. dollars) changed hands at the stock market.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's stocks finished higher on Wednesday, with the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) Index up 6.92 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 671.61.

A total of 18,374 shares worth 87.5 million riels (21,372 U.S. dollars) was traded, the CSX said, adding that the rise was mainly driven by the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS), whose price continued to increase by 1.73 percent to 16,480 riels (4.02 dollars) per share.

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong stocks closed down 65.38 points, or 0.27 percent, to 24,180.3 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 23,979.37 and 24,320.2. Turnover totaled 103.54 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 13.36 billion U.S. dollars).

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday, after inheriting a weak lead from Wall Street overnight, with concerns mounting that a second wave of coronavirus infections could be triggered by the easing of restrictions in the United States.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 99.43 points, or 0.49 percent, from Tuesday to close the day at 20,267.05.

YANGON -- Myanmar's stock market closed on Wednesday with a slight increase of 0.12 percent or 0.52 points, compared to the previous trading day, according to figures by the Yangon Stock Exchange (YSX).

The Myanmar Stock Price Index (MYANPIX) reached 442.89 points after closure, up from 442.37 points on Tuesday.

SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Wednesday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.25 points, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 1,940.42. Trading volume stood at 608.3 million shares worth 8.8 trillion won (7.2 billion U.S. dollars).

MANILA -- Philippine shares closed 0.45 percent lower on Wednesday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index decreased by 25.42 points to 5,626.25. The all-share index went down by 15.26 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,399.98.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, dropped by 0.28 percent to 10,788 on Wednesday.

The drop was led by New Talisman Gold Mines Limited, which went down by 12.5 percent to 0.007 NZ dollars (0.0042 U.S. dollars), while Comvita Limited jumped by 6.52 percent to 4.9 NZ dollars.