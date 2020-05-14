The top four teams from the LPL (China) Spring Split will face the top four from the LCK (South Korea) Spring Split in the League of Legends Mid-Season Cup, Riot Games announced.

The teams will compete online, with the LCK teams stationed in Seoul and the LPL teams in Shanghai. There will be no audience because of the coronavirus pandemic, but matches will be broadcast live on watch.lolesports.com.

Organizers said this will be the first of several events to replace the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which was canceled. Other events will be announced later.

Representing LPL will be Spring Split champion JD Gaming, along with Top Esports, FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming.

LCK champion T1 will be joined by Gen. G, DragonX and DAMWON Gaming.

The LPL won the world title the past two seasons, as well as the MSI in 2015 and '18. The LCK won seven international global championship between 2013 and 2017, including five straight League of Legends world championships.

--Field Level Media