Thu, 14 May 2020

Governors tell Washingotn to abandon partisanship and help states

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. governors from both political parties on Wednesday urged leaders in Washington to abandon partisanship and deliver ...

Tainted alcohol at funeral leaves around two dozen dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - At least 23 people died after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico's central Puebla ...

Third plague: the forgotten pandemic of 1890s to 1950s

We frequently hear that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic since the influenza of 1918. It is forgotten that another pandemic ...

How to tweak JobKeeper, if we must

JobKeeper was always quick and dirty. Its design was far from perfect, with shortcomings I and others cautioned against.These were ...

Fauci says U.S. Covid-19 death toll could be higher than being stated

WASHINGTON, DC - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and one of Donald ...

Firefighters battling blaze sparked by lightning in Arizona-Nevada

PHOENIX, Arizona - Firefighters are battling a wildfire that has torched more than 36,000 acres in the Grand Canyon-Parashant National ...

Global stocks tumble on Fauci testimony, Powell remarks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. and global stocks were weaker on Wednesday following comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman ...

TUI Travel to terminate thousands of employees

BERLIN, Germany May 13 -The largest tourism group in the world TUI Group intends to cut around 8,000 jobs due ...

Unremarkable day for stocks in Asia on Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with stocks in most zones moving in and out of ...

Irish leader meets with CEOs of Ireland's banks

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the chief executives of the five Irish major retail banks on Monday. ...

From July Ryanair plans to fly from near 80 bases across Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish low cost carrier Ryanair plans to reintroduce 40% of its flights, including those to Armenia, in ...

Car sales in Ireland in April plunge 90% compared to April last year

DUBLIN, Ireland - A total of 1,338 new private cars were sold in Ireland in April, down 90.3 percent compared ...

Dead Man