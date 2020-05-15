Former Vancouver Titans support player Sung-jun "Slime" Kim is joining the Seoul Dynasty.

The Dynasty announced his addition on Twitter on Thursday. Slime, a 20-year-old South Korean, said in a video attached to the Tweet that he chose to play with his home-country Dynasty because he believes the team is of a championship caliber.

The Dynasty (4-3) are in sixth place in the Overwatch League heading into Saturday's match against the Chengdu Hunters (3-9).

Last week, the Titans (2-4) released their entire squad, citing differing opinions with the players. The Titans were the runners up in the Overwatch League in 2019.

