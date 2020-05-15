Fri, 15 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
63
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
World Covid-19 death toll tops 300,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, more than 302,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications, according ...

Trump and Barr versus democracy - History to decide

Bill Barr is covering up for Donald Trump.Trump's first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, met with the Russian ambassador ...

Governors tell Washingotn to abandon partisanship and help states

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. governors from both political parties on Wednesday urged leaders in Washington to abandon partisanship and deliver ...

Tainted alcohol at funeral leaves around two dozen dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - At least 23 people died after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico's central Puebla ...

Third plague: the forgotten pandemic of 1890s to 1950s

We frequently hear that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic since the influenza of 1918. It is forgotten that another pandemic ...

How to tweak JobKeeper, if we must

JobKeeper was always quick and dirty. Its design was far from perfect, with shortcomings I and others cautioned against.These were ...

Business

Section
Concern for Euro area as German economy sinks into recession

BERLIN, Germany - The German economy shrank 2.2% in the first quarter, the most in more than a decade, offering ...

World's best beer still availabale to select few in Belgium

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgium is only cautiously beginning to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown and its bars and restaurants won't open ...

Australian and Japanese shares jump, China bourses falter

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks ended the week in Asia on a mixed note on Friday.Shares in Japan and Australia ...

China's economic activities continue to normalize

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's economic activities continued to normalize as the latest data on industrial output, retail sales ...

Stocks surge in U.S. despite buffeting winds

NEW YORK, New York - It was another tug of war on Wall Street on Thursdy as buyers and sellers ...

Stats reveal extent of decimation of Irish tourism industry

DUBLIN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The number of overseas travelers to Ireland plunged in March due to the impact of ...

Movie Review

Thor: Ragnarok