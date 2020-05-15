SEOUL, May 14 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 29 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,991.

The daily caseload hovered around 30 for five straight days as a cluster infection was found from clubs and bars at the multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Seoul.

Of the new cases, three were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,145.

One more death was confirmed, bringing the death toll at 260. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 67 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,762. The total recovery rate was 88.8 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 711,000 people, among whom 679,771 tested negative for the virus and 20,722 are being checked.