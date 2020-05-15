BEIJING -- Major Chinese stock indices ended lower Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.96 percent to close at 2,870.34 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.02 percent lower at 10,962.15 points.

MUMBAI -- Indian markets closed lower on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P, BSE Sensex closed at 31,122.89, 885.72 points or 2.77 percent down compared to its previous close at 32,008.61.

SINGAPORE -- Singapore stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 1.93 percent, or 49.70 points, to close at 2,522.31.

The STI index went down 0.61 percent, or 15.80 points, to close at 2,572.01 on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian stock market ended mixed here on Thursday.

The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) was at 1,397.25 up 0.12 points or 0.01 percent, and the Emas was at 9,807.55 down 18.40 points or 0.19 percent.

JAKARTA -- The IDX Composite, an index of all stocks listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, closed at 4,513.83 points on Thursday, down by 40.52 points, or 0.89 percent against that on the previous trading day.

Prices of 268 stocks dropped, 115 stocks went up, and 155 stocks remained unchanged.

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong stocks closed down 350.56 points, or 1.45 percent, to 23,829.74 points on Thursday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 23,790.27 and 24,081.19. Turnover totaled 118.65 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 15.31 billion U.S. dollars).

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as hopes for Japan's economic restart were dampened by the U.S. Federal Reserve saying the economic situation in the United States could worsen as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 352.27 points, or 1.74 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 19,914.78.

SYDNEY -- The Australian share market closed sharply lower on Thursday with four sectors down between 2 percent to 3 percent.

At the market close benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 80.30 points or 1.48 percent at 5,341.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 83.90 points or 1.52 percent at 5,429.80.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand stock market's indicator, the S&P/NZX 50 index, dropped by 0.41 percent to 10,745 on Thursday.

The drop was led by Comvita Limited, which went down by 14.69 percent to 4.18 NZ dollars (2.5 U.S. dollars), while Fletcher Building Limited jumped by 5.94 percent to 3.39 NZ dollars.

SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended lower Thursday.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 15.46 points, or 0.80 percent, to settle at 1,924.96. Trading volume stood at 744.6 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won (7.6 billion U.S. dollars).

MANILA -- Philippine shares closed 0.51 percent higher on Thursday.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index increased by 28.45 points to 5,654.70. The all-share index went up by 8.67 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,408.65.