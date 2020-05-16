SEOUL, May 16 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 19 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,037.

The daily caseload fell below 20 in seven days since May 9. Of the new cases, 10 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,160.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 262. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 30 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 9,851. The total recovery rate was 89.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 740,000 people, among whom 711,265 tested negative for the virus and 18,343 are being checked.