Trials planned for Covid-19 detection dogs

LONDON, UK - Research is underway in London to see whether dogs can be trained to detect coronavirus in humans, ...

Leaders need to balance health and economic risks in reopenings

GENEVA, Switzerland - The novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to disrupt the lives of billions across the world, including countless workers ...

Nuclear and conventional weapons continue to proliferate globally

On March 15, 1950, the World Peace Council sent out the Stockholm Appeal, a short text that called for a ...

Coach stole thousands of kids identities to defraud Medicaid

ATLANTA, Georgia - Matthew Harrell appeared to be the owner of several mental health businesses that treated young people. But ...

World Covid-19 death toll tops 300,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, more than 302,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications, according ...

Taoiseach: Coronavirus has had devastating economic impact on Ireland

As an Oireachtas and as a nation our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have ...

Business

Section
March exports in Ireland jump 39% on last year

DUBLIN, Ireland May 16 (Xinhua) - Ireland's exports of goods hit a record high of 16.2 billion euros ($17.5 billion) ...

118-year old retail giant JC Penny goes bust

NEW YORK, New York - The 118-year-old department store chain JC Penny has been pushed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy due ...

U.S. renews attack on China's Huawei, Wall Street still edges higher

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street had a lacklustre day on Friday after a tug-of-war kept stocks trading in ...

Concern for Euro area as German economy sinks into recession

BERLIN, Germany - The German economy shrank 2.2% in the first quarter, the most in more than a decade, offering ...

World's best beer still availabale to select few in Belgium

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgium is only cautiously beginning to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown and its bars and restaurants won't open ...

Australian and Japanese shares jump, China bourses falter

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks ended the week in Asia on a mixed note on Friday.Shares in Japan and Australia ...

Mission: Impossible II