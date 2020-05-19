Tue, 19 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
65
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Trump taking drug FDA has warned against using

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he ...

Canada military plane crash in British Columbia claims one life

Ottawa [Canada], May 18 (ANI): One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near ...

Pompeo describes ICC as 'a political body, not a judicial institution'

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) saying it 'will exact consequences,' if it ...

Leaders in Afghanistan unite to form new government

KABUL, Afghanistan - After months of impasse, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival former Chief Executive Officer ...

India registers nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

NEW DELHI, India - The COVID-19 count in India crossed the 90,000-mark on Sunday while the death toll stood at ...

Trials planned for Covid-19 detection dogs

LONDON, UK - Research is underway in London to see whether dogs can be trained to detect coronavirus in humans, ...

Business

Section
Dow rallies more than 900 points in red-letter day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday on hopes that a vaccine for the coronavirus Covid-19 ...

Apple to branch out with dozens more stores in U.S. and Canada

Washington DC [USA], May 18 (ANI): Apple is all set to open 25 more of its stores in the U.S. ...

Dubai malls come up with more ways to help retailers, customers

DUBAI, UAE - One of the largest mall operators in the Emirates has come up with an initiative which among ...

Japanese markets shrug off recession data, stocks finish higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Despite the release of data revealing Japan has fallen into recession, stocks in Asia rallied on Monday. ...

It's official, Japan has gone into recession

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese economy has contracted sharply in the first quarter of the year pushing it into recession.It ...

Coal supply and demand in China on the increase

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's coal industry registered steady development in 2019, seeing improved industrial structures along with increased ...

Movie Review

Sorry to Bother You