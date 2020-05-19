BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,078.

The daily caseload hovered below 20 for four straight days. Of the new cases, four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,181.

- - - -

WINDHOEK -- Namibia has reported a sharp increase in malaria cases and deaths in the north of the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the country's health minister said Tuesday.

While the country is dealing with COVID-19, it is also faced with other health challenges, such as malaria, hepatitis E and tuberculosis, said Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula.

- - - -

LOS ANGELES -- Hawaii Governor David Ige unveiled a four-phase re-opening plan as the U.S. Pacific state reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the third time in less than two weeks.

The state has completed the first phase of "saving lives and flattening the curve" in the community, and has reopened low-risk businesses in the last few weeks.

- - - -

ABUJA -- Nigeria confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 late Monday, bringing the total number to 6,175, including 191 deaths and 1,644 recoveries.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control which gave the update in a statement, the new cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

- - - -

CHANGCHUN -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, local health authorities said Tuesday.

The provincial health commission also said that three other new confirmed cases were reported between midnight Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

- - - -

VIENTIANE -- The Lao government has announced all students nationwide can go back to schools on June 2, while final-year classes in primary, lower and upper secondary schools began on Monday.

According to the latest announcement by the Prime Minister's Office, issued on May 15, state and private kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, tertiary education institutions, colleges and universities are expected to reopen on June 2 with strict measures.