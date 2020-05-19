Tue, 19 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Israel spread by arrivals from U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel - While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the UnIted States is shockingly higher than ...

U.S. attorney general rebuffs calls by Trump to investigate Obama

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday quashed calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Justice ...

Trump taking drug FDA has warned against using

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he ...

Canada military plane crash in British Columbia claims one life

Ottawa [Canada], May 18 (ANI): One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near ...

Pompeo describes ICC as 'a political body, not a judicial institution'

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) saying it 'will exact consequences,' if it ...

Leaders in Afghanistan unite to form new government

KABUL, Afghanistan - After months of impasse, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his main political rival former Chief Executive Officer ...

Business

Section
Lift in Asia markets keep global rally on boil

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks on Asian markets made strong gains on Tuesday following overnight advances in Europe, the United ...

Texan, Californian and New York governments to resume sports

Governors from New York, California and Texas announced Monday that professional sports could resume in their respective states in the ...

Dow rallies more than 900 points in red-letter day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday on hopes that a vaccine for the coronavirus Covid-19 ...

Apple to branch out with dozens more stores in U.S. and Canada

Washington DC [USA], May 18 (ANI): Apple is all set to open 25 more of its stores in the U.S. ...

Dubai malls come up with more ways to help retailers, customers

DUBAI, UAE - One of the largest mall operators in the Emirates has come up with an initiative which among ...

It's official, Japan has gone into recession

TOKYO, Japan - The Japanese economy has contracted sharply in the first quarter of the year pushing it into recession.It ...

Movie Review

Sorry to Bother You