Daily sports briefs | Korean team hires sex dolls, how LeBron James almost signed for the Dallas Cowboys, the latest from the F1 merry-go-round - and more!

KOREAN TEAM HIRES SEX DOLLS

This actually happened! Korean team FC Seoul who were concerned about playing in an empty stadium for their first home game of the K-League season, hired 30 "premium mannequins" to fill some of the seats in the stands. The problem? The mannequins were accidentally hired from a company that worked in the sex industry and to make matters worse, the mannequins were holding signs and banners advertising porn sites!

We have heard of "inflating" attendance figures but this is taking it to extremes. FC Seoul can at least claim that their fans are "special"!

HOW LEBRON ALMOST SIGNED WITH THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Yep, you read that right. It was the 2011 NBA lockout (contractual boycott by NBA players) and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered LeBron James a contract to join the Cowboys as a wide receiver. A stretch? No. Many may be surprised to learn that LeBron was an all-state receiver as a sophomore and junior, setting records and getting recruited by some of the top schools in America. He was even compared to legendary receiver Jerry Rice.

He made the right call in turning down the deal. Look what happened to MJ when he tried his hand at baseball.

WHY FERRARI OPTED AGAINST RICCIARDO FOR VACANT SEAT

It came as a surprise to many F1 enthusiasts when Ferrari overlooked the obvious choice, Daniel Ricciardo, in favour of less decorated Carlos Sainz for their vacant No 2 seat. Not for former F1 driver and now commentator Martin Brundle. Brundle speculates that Ferrari were put off Ricciardo by the perception that he is difficult to manage. Ferrari traditionally like to have a clear No 1 and No 2 driver and were probably concerned that Ricciardo would clash with their No 1 Charles Leclerc just as he did with Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Ferrari might have felt that Sainz would fit into the No 2 role more seamlessly.

We think Ferrari have missed out on the better driver. Ricciardo and LeClerc would have combined to form a dream team to challenge Mercedes' dominance. That said, it looks like Ricciardo has found himself a strong seat at McLaren.