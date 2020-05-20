A man walks past a coronavirus-awareness billboard at a train station in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

- Russian cases exceed 300,000

- Ugandan president, Canadian PM hold talks on COVID-19 pandemic

- South Australia accelerates easing of coronavirus restrictions

- China donates medical supplies to over 500 friendship cities

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal employees wearing protective suits disinfect a railway station in Moscow, Russia, May 19, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW -- Russia has confirmed 8,764 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 308,705, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Wednesday.

People go about their work in Nakasero market in Kampala, capital of Uganda, May 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Nicholas Kajoba)

KAMPALA -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks by telephone on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and furthering bilateral ties.

Museveni in a tweet on Wednesday said the talks held on Tuesday were fruitful.

"We look forward to defeating this pandemic and strengthening ties between our two countries," Museveni said.

People sit and eat at Darling Harbour in Sydney, Australia, on May 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

CANBERRA -- South Australia's state government has fast-tracked the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Wednesday morning that cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen and serve up to 10 patrons indoors and a further 10 outdoors from Friday.

Pubs will reopen from June 5 for the Queen's Birthday long weekend, three days earlier than previously planned.

Photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows medical supplies from China at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

SHANGHAI -- China has donated medical supplies to 563 friendship cities in 116 countries as of Monday, data from the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) showed.

The donations include 41 million masks, 2.28 million protective suits, 1.75 million pairs of gloves, 143,000 face shields and 82,000 testing kits, said Deng Lan with the CPAFFC, at a video conference on Tuesday.

People wait to cross a road in front of Seoul Square in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 32 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,110.

The daily caseload rose above 30 in nine days. Of the new cases, eight were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,189.

Pedestrians sit on steps in front of the James Simon Gallery in Berlin, capital of Germany, May 18, 2020, which marks the International Museum Day. (Photo by Binh Truong/Xinhua)

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 797 within one day to 176,007, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country rose by 83 to 8,090, it added. ■