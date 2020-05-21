Thu, 21 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

Detahs in Russia from virus approach 3,000, as cases push past 300,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the country's total to 308,705, according to ...

Turkey wants international community to condemn West Bank annexation

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called on the international community to condemn Israel's plan to annex the ...

U.S. president continues to talk up hydroxychloroquine

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his promotion and personal use of an anti-malaria drug as a ...

Three decades after kidnapping, son is returned to parents

A Chinese couple whose son was abducted in a hotel in 1988 have been reunited with him after 32 years.Mao ...

More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Israel spread by arrivals from U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel - While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the UnIted States is shockingly higher than ...

U.S. attorney general rebuffs calls by Trump to investigate Obama

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday quashed calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Justice ...

Business

Wall Street sees economic recovery on radar, bounces higher again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks made solid gains on Wednesday, as investors and traders bet on a swift ...

Germany to close biggest airport in Berlin

BERLIN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Berlin-Tegel Airport, the largest in the German capital, has been given permission to close ...

The rise of the Australian smart city

Moreton Bay is benefiting from adopting smart city infrastructure, writes Paul Budde.MORETON BAY Regional Council in South-East Queensland is one ...

UK unemployment benefit claims soar by 69.1 pct in April: ONS

LONDON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of people claiming jobless benefit in Britain monthly soared by 69.1 percent in ...

Lift in Asia markets keep global rally on boil

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks on Asian markets made strong gains on Tuesday following overnight advances in Europe, the United ...

Texan, Californian and New York governments to resume sports

Governors from New York, California and Texas announced Monday that professional sports could resume in their respective states in the ...

