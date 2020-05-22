BANGKOK -- Thailand's National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday called for a one-month extension to the emergency rule currently enforced against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, is scheduled to consider on Friday approving the NSC-proposed extension until the end of June. (Thailand-Emergency)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippine health department on Thursday reported that 213 more people have contracted the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 13,434.

In a daily bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said 68 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 3,000. It added that four more patients have died from the COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 846. (Philippines-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign debt rose in the first quarter as banks secured foreign liquidity on worry about an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, central bank data showed Thursday.

Foreign debt totaled 485.8 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of March, up 18.8 billion dollars from three months ago, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). (S. Korea-Foreign Debt)

- - - -

DHAKA -- Cyclone Amphan has slammed Bangladesh's coastlines after making landfall in the Indian state of West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction.

Shah Muhammad Nasim, a senior official at Bangladesh's Disaster Management Ministry, told Xinhua on Thursday that the cyclone damaged houses, crops and uprooted trees. (Bangladesh-Cyclone Amphan)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- At least 12 people were injured after a car crashed into a shop in Sydney's southwest on Thursday afternoon.

New South Wales (NSW) police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Greenacre where a Subaru SUV slammed into a retail store, Hijab House, shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time. (Australia-Car Crash)