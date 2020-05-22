SEOUL, May 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 20 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Friday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,142.

Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,200.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 264. The total fatality rate stood at 2.37 percent.

A total of 27 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,162. The total recovery rate was 91.2 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 802,000 people, among whom 770,990 tested negative for the virus and 20,286 are being checked.