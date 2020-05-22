Fri, 22 May 2020

International

Trump demands states reopen, says U.S. poised for 'epic comeback'

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday placed more pressure on states to reopen for business despite continuing ...

2.4 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week

Commerce throughout the United States has started to slowly ease back to life, but 2.4 million more workers filed for ...

Russian interest, influence waning in Syria

Russia's relationships with its client states have never been easy. Of course, managing client states is always a complicated exercise. ...

Detahs in Russia from virus approach 3,000, as cases push past 300,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the country's total to 308,705, according to ...

Turkey wants international community to condemn West Bank annexation

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin called on the international community to condemn Israel's plan to annex the ...

U.S. president continues to talk up hydroxychloroquine

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump is defending his promotion and personal use of an anti-malaria drug as a ...

Business

Media baffled by Trump utterances and rants as presidential poll nears

With the coronavirus tragedy and re-election time for Trump, political warfare is heating up and gloves are coming off in ...

U.S. stocks drop as Trump administration steps up attacks on China

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were hit on Friday as the Trump organization ramped up its attacks on ...

828 workers in Irish meat packing plants infected by coronavirus

DUBLIN, Ireland May 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 828 people working at meat processing plants in Ireland have been ...

Stocks in Asia slide despite Wall Street strength

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were in retreat on Thursday despite good gains on Wall Street, and in ...

Trump proposed G-7 summit next month being considered by world leaders

Leaders of the G-7 nations are considering U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of meeting for an in-person summit, perhaps next ...

Germany to close biggest airport in Berlin

BERLIN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Berlin-Tegel Airport, the largest in the German capital, has been given permission to close ...

