HARBIN, China, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced that it will release official basketball teaching courses for the first time next Monday.

The first course will be coached by Liaoning star Guo Ailun. He will use his on-court experience to analyze his "Euro step" action. Fans will have an opportunity to communicate with Guo and challenge him with short videos.

Other CBA elite players set to feature one-after-the-other with their own basketball skills include Zhai Xiaochuan, Hu Mingxuan and Wang Shaojie.

The CBA teaching courses will be broadcast on video platforms. The videos will be filmed and recorded by a professional team. In addition to the three-minute professional version, a one-minute entertainment version will also be launched, according to the CBA.