Sat, 23 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

Airliner on flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane with at least 98 people on board crashed in a populated area ...

Coronavirus: how to beat anxiety when going back to work

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people's anxiety levels shot up. Daily reports were coming in about the number ...

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Trump demands states reopen, says U.S. poised for 'epic comeback'

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday placed more pressure on states to reopen for business despite continuing ...

2.4 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week

Commerce throughout the United States has started to slowly ease back to life, but 2.4 million more workers filed for ...

Russian interest, influence waning in Syria

Russia's relationships with its client states have never been easy. Of course, managing client states is always a complicated exercise. ...

Business

Wall Street tug of war Friday, major indices finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Friday going into the long weekend, torn between worsening numbers around ...

Ryanair calls on Ireland and UK to forgo 14-day self-quarantine rule

DUBLIN, Ireland - Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair on Thursday called on the Irish and British governments to drop their ...

WhatsApp testing new feature that helps to add contacts via QR codes

Washington D.C. [USA], May 22 (ANI): Instant messaging service WhatsApp's latest beta version lets you add contacts by scanning their ...

Hang Seng dives more than 1,300 points Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia dipped into the red on Friday as Hong Kong markets shattered in the wake ...

Media baffled by Trump utterances and rants as presidential poll nears

With the coronavirus tragedy and re-election time for Trump, political warfare is heating up and gloves are coming off in ...

828 workers in Irish meat packing plants infected by coronavirus

DUBLIN, Ireland May 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 828 people working at meat processing plants in Ireland have been ...

