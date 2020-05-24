Sun, 24 May 2020

International

How U.S. led the world in failure to prepare for pandemic

On March 20, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11, the U.S. National ...

Eight inmates die during Guadalajara prison brawl

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Eight inmates died after a brawl broke out in the high-security Mexican prison from which infamous drug ...

Scapegoating of Pell gains emphasis after release of redacted reports

Summarising, Cardinal Pell has been made a scapegoat. Whether that was the intention of the Royal Commission, I cannot say. ...

Airliner on flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane with at least 98 people on board crashed in a populated area ...

Coronavirus: how to beat anxiety when going back to work

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people's anxiety levels shot up. Daily reports were coming in about the number ...

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Business

China economic activity bouncing back quickly

WASHINGTON, DC May 23 (Xinhua) - The domestic drivers for the Chinese economy are looking much better and Chinese domestic ...

Wall Street tug of war Friday, major indices finish mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Friday going into the long weekend, torn between worsening numbers around ...

Ireland involves Interpol, other nations in resolving property crimes

DUBLIN, Ireland - Garda attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) on Friday arrested a man, aged in ...

Ryanair calls on Ireland and UK to forgo 14-day self-quarantine rule

DUBLIN, Ireland - Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair on Thursday called on the Irish and British governments to drop their ...

WhatsApp testing new feature that helps to add contacts via QR codes

Washington D.C. [USA], May 22 (ANI): Instant messaging service WhatsApp's latest beta version lets you add contacts by scanning their ...

Hang Seng dives more than 1,300 points Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia dipped into the red on Friday as Hong Kong markets shattered in the wake ...

