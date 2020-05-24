SEOUL, May 24 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 25 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,190.

The daily caseload stayed above 20 for the third straight day. Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,212.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 266. The total fatality rate stood at 2.38 percent.

A total of 19 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,213. The total recovery rate was 91.3 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 820,000 people, among whom 788,766 tested negative for the virus and 20,333 are being checked.