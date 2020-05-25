SEOUL, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A three-day drive-in concert was held over the weekend in South Korea to secure safety and provide comfort for people tired of enduring the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, Hyundai Motor Company said Monday.

The Hyundai-hosted "Stage X Drive-in Concert" event continued from Friday to Sunday, with 300 vehicles each day parked at a site near Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang in the outskirts of Seoul.

More than 1,000 people enjoyed live music performances, distancing themselves from each other safely according to government guidelines, Hyundai said.

The first-day event was a pop music concert, featuring performances by diverse K-pop and indie music acts.

On the second day, the South Korean cast of the Broadway musical 42nd Street performed songs from the show, followed on the third day by the classical music favorites performed by the New World Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Given the challenging times we live in and the limitations we will face going forward, it was important for us to find ways to celebrate culture and shared experiences safely," said Cornelia Schneider, vice president of Hyundai.

Stage X is an annal event hosted by Hyundai Motorstudio since last year. This year's event came at a time when most of live performances, such as concert, were delayed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.