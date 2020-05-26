Tue, 26 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Israeli army turns on Palestinians praying at Al Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Israeli police attacked worshipers performing Eid prayers outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, wounding several elderly Muslims, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Business

Section
European and Asian stocks rally, U.S. and UK markets closed

NEW YORK, New York - Stock markets in Europe and Asia made gains on Monday, while investors and traders in ...

California avocado producers to benefit from U.S.-China trade deal

LOS ANGELES, California - California avocados gained access to the Chinese market as a result of the China-U.S. phase-one economic ...

Nikkei 225 jumps 353 points, stocks in China struggle

SYDNEY, Australia - Tokyo and Sydney shares took off on Monday, and while stocks gained in Shanghai and Hong Kong, ...

Giant car rental operator bankrupt despite $1 billion in reserves

ESTERO, Florida - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.and certain U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Disadvantaged children engage in live video chat for Ramadan shopping

DUBAI, UAE - The world's largest themed mall which caters for more than 21 million visitors a year has had ...

Movie Review

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn