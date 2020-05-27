DHAKA -- Bangladesh Tuesday reported 21 more deaths and 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, a senior health ministry official told a television media briefing.

Prof. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health, said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has reached 36,751. (Bangladesh-COVID-19-Cases)

MANILA -- The Philippines on Tuesday reported 350 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 14,669 since the highly infectious disease emerged in the country in January.

The Department of Health (DOH) said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries climbed to 3,412 after 89 more patients recovered. The death toll also increased to 886 after 13 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease. (Philippines-COVID-19-Cases)

SEOUL -- An elderly South Korean woman, who was forced into sexual slavery for Japanese military brothels during World War II, died early Tuesday, reducing the number of surviving victims in the country to 17.

Who she is was not made public. Before death, she had stayed at the House of Sharing, a civic shelter advocating the so-called comfort women victims, a euphemism for the sex slaves. (S.Korea-Comfort women-Death)

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong-Macao entrepreneur Stanley Ho Hung-sun passed away in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 98, his family announced.

Ho died at around 1:00 p.m. local time at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, his daughter Pansy Ho Chiu-king said at a media briefing outside the hospital. (Ho Hung-sun-Death)

SINGAPORE -- The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint press release on Tuesday that Singapore's consumer price index for all items (CPI-All Items) inflation decreased to -0.7 percent in April from 0 percent in March.

The CPI-All Items inflation turned negative in April due to larger declines in the costs of private transport, services, as well as retail and other goods, they said. (Singapore-CPI)