SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 40 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,265.

The daily caseload rose above 40 in 49 days. Of the new cases, three were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,221.

No more death was reported, leaving the death toll at 269. The total fatality rate stood at 2.39 percent.

A total of 20 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,295. The total recovery rate was 91.4 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 852,000 people, among whom 820,550 tested negative for the virus and 21,061 are being checked.