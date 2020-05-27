MANILA -- The Philippines on Wednesday reported 380 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,049 since the highly infectious disease emerged in the country in January.

The Department of Health (DOH) said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 3,506 after 94 more patients have survived the disease. The death toll also increased to 904 after 18 more patients have succumbed to the disease, the DOH added. (Philippines-Cases)

BANGKOK -- Thailand's new daily COVID-19 infections surged from three to nine on Wednesday, all of them Thais who have returned from abroad and in quarantine.

Total infections in Thailand now stand at 3,054, with 2,931 recoveries. There were no new deaths reported, and the total deaths remained at 57. (Thailand-COVID-19)

SEOUL -- South Korea's childbirth posted a double-digit fall in March, fueling worry about a so-called demographic cliff, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies was 24,378 in March, down 10.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea. It was the lowest March figure since data began to be compiled in 1981. (S. Korea-Childbirth)

HONG KONG -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 112 km SSW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 07:09:18 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 18.7322 degrees south latitude and 168.1028 degrees east longitude. (Vanuatu-Quake)