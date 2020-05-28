KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A women's soccer qualifier between China and South Korea was postponed to February next year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

In consultation with FIFA, the AFC has approved the proposals by football associations of China and South Korea to move the two-leg playoff matches to February 19 and 24, 2021, said the Asian football governing body.

"The latest decision was confirmed to allow both Member Associations to have sufficient preparation time considering the challenging and unprecedented circumstances brought about by the pandemic," said AFC.

The playoffs, which have seen changes to time and venue previously due to the COVID-19 outbreak, were scheduled to take place on June 4 and 9 before the announcement to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.

China and South Korea are contesting for Asia's final spot to join hosts Japan and Australia as Asia's representatives at the Women's Football tournament of the Tokyo Olympic Games.