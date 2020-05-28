Thu, 28 May 2020

European Markets Posting Solid Gains Despite Mixed Results in Asia

FRANKFURT, Germany - European markets are in positive territory Wednesday, with investors apparently shaking off worries about China's tightening control ...

Australian-based News Corp reporter and whistleblower escape charges

CANBERRA, Australia - Australian Federal Police said Wednesday they were dropping an investigation of a prominent journalist who obtained classified ...

Trump loyalist John Ratcliffe is new director of national intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC - More than nine months after U.S. President Donald Trump first floated his name, John Ratcliffe is taking ...

President Donald Trump's latest scapegoat - Obamagate

Obamagate is the latest conspiracy theory to be pushed by U.S. president, Donald Trump. It started on the morning of ...

One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Unmasked riders banned from South Korean cabs, buses

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean government on Tuesday launched a 'no mask, no ride' policy on buses and ...

Chinese city of Nyingchi to see wave of new development

LHASA, May 27 (Xinhua) - Construction has begun on 40 key projects in the city of Nyingchi, southwest of China's ...

Macron to massively assist French automakers

PARIS, May 26 (Xinhua) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday vowed to massively back the auto sector to help ...

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e emerges as the bestseller on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that its latest smartwatch HUAWEI WATCH GT ...

California avocado producers to benefit from U.S.-China trade deal

LOS ANGELES, California - California avocados gained access to the Chinese market as a result of the China-U.S. phase-one economic ...

Giant car rental operator bankrupt despite $1 billion in reserves

ESTERO, Florida - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.and certain U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter ...

