Wed, 27 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
Trump loyalist John Ratcliffe is new director of national intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC - More than nine months after U.S. President Donald Trump first floated his name, John Ratcliffe is taking ...

President Donald Trump's latest scapegoat - Obamagate

Obamagate is the latest conspiracy theory to be pushed by U.S. president, Donald Trump. It started on the morning of ...

One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Unmasked riders banned from South Korean cabs, buses

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean government on Tuesday launched a 'no mask, no ride' policy on buses and ...

Israeli army turns on Palestinians praying at Al Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Israeli police attacked worshipers performing Eid prayers outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, wounding several elderly Muslims, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Business

Section
Wall Street makes solid gains techs lag

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Tuesday, in their first trading session since last Friday. ...

Macron to massively assist French automakers

PARIS, May 26 (Xinhua) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday vowed to massively back the auto sector to help ...

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e emerges as the bestseller on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that its latest smartwatch HUAWEI WATCH GT ...

California avocado producers to benefit from U.S.-China trade deal

LOS ANGELES, California - California avocados gained access to the Chinese market as a result of the China-U.S. phase-one economic ...

Giant car rental operator bankrupt despite $1 billion in reserves

ESTERO, Florida - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.and certain U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Movie Review

