SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday that it will tighten quarantine measures in the metropolitan area for the next two weeks amid rising worry about COVID-19 cluster infection.

Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo told a press briefing that the health authorities are worried about a cluster infection linked to the logistics center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi province and its spread in the metropolitan area. (South Korea-Quarantine measures)

- - - -

FARAH, Afghanistan -- At least seven policemen were killed and three others wounded in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's western Farah province Wednesday night, the first major attack after a brief ceasefire ended, local police confirmed Thursday.

"The clashes erupted after militants stormed a security checkpoint in the village of Rigi on the outskirts of provincial capital Farah city. The militants also sustained casualties based on the bloodstains on the clash site," provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-Policemen)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Philippines on Thursday reported 539 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest one day jump in cases since the virus emerged in the Philippines in January, bringing the total number to 15,588.

The Department of Health (DOH) said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 3,598 after 92 more patients have survived the disease. The death toll also increased to 921 after 17 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added. (The Philippines-COVID-19)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 194 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 6,566 positive cases were reported since Wednesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 4,531 and total cases to 158,333.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 4,531 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry. (India-Pandemic)