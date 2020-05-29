Fri, 29 May 2020

News RELEASES

International

News Corp shuts down 112 historic Australian newspapers

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The largest publisher of newspapers in Australia, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has closed 112 suburban and ...

U.S. president to step up pressure on Facebook, Twitter

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Thursday regarding social media platforms, after Twitter tagged ...

Hair salons adapt to evolving new standards

When this writer recently looked into the mirror and took a good look at how long his hair had grown ...

How London's 100 or so billionaires are faring

Over cups of tea in his ramshackle London home I chatted with a novelist. It felt a valuable opportunity, given ...

Are the Golden Days over?

As lockdown measures start to be eased in most countries around the world, the experts of The Conversation's global network ...

Australian-based News Corp reporter and whistleblower escape charges

CANBERRA, Australia - Australian Federal Police said Wednesday they were dropping an investigation of a prominent journalist who obtained classified ...

Business

Section
Wall Street dashed over China, social media fears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks ran out of steam on Thursday with fears about the worsening U,S.-China relationship ...

2,123,000 more Americans claim unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Xinhua) - The number of initial jobless claims in the United States totaled 2.1 million last week ...

Visitors to Ireland in April drop to 16,100, versus 1.71m last year

DUBLIN, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of overseas visitors to Ireland in April went down by 99.1 percent to ...

China's adoption of new Hong Kong law unsettles stock market

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Thursday, although in Hong Kong there was little rookm for celebration. ...

Asia Development Bank to fund two new geothermal plants

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million loan to help PT Geo Dipa Energi ...

DTI-Bataan records 36 new registered businesses since start of MECQ

BALANGA CITY, Philippines, May 27 (PIA) - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Bataan recorded 35 new registered businesses ...

Movie Review

Calling All Earthlings