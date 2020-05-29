HANOI, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam's export and import turnovers in the first five months of 2020 decreased by 1.7 percent and 3.8 percent year-on-year respectively, the country's General Statistics Office said Friday.

Export turnovers totalled nearly 99.4 billion U.S. dollars and import turnovers was roughly 97.5 billion U.S. dollars during the five-month period.

Between January and May, the United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 24.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by China with 16.3 billion U.S. dollars and the European Union with 12.9 billion U.S. dollars, according to the office.

Meanwhile, China was Vietnam's largest exporter with turnovers of 28.9 billion U.S. dollars, followed by South Korea with 17.3 billion U.S. dollars, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with 11.8 billion U.S. dollars, the office said.

In 2019, Vietnam's total trade turnover reached nearly 517 billion U.S. dollars with an export turnover of approximately 263.5 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.1 percent against 2018. The country posted a trade surplus of more than 9.9 billion U.S. dollars, the highest level in the past four years.