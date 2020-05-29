ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 64,028 with 1,317 deaths, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry Friday morning.

A total of 2,636 new cases and 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the statistics revealed. (Pakistan-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

BANGKOK -- Pattaya beaches in Thailand will reopen to all visitors and local villagers under social distancing rules on June 1.

Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpleum said on Friday that all the beaches of the world-famous tourist resort in eastern Thailand, earlier temporarily closed under partial lockdown measures, will reopen on the upcoming Monday on condition that visitors strictly observe social distancing rules against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Thailand-Beaches-Reopen)

- - - -

VIENTIANE -- Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Douangdy said the China-Laos railway has become a carrier and symbol of the friendship between Laos and China.

Somdy made the remark while inspecting the main construction sites of the China-Laos Railway in Lao capital Vientiane, where he visited the China-Laos Railway Exhibition Hall, and held a symposium to hear the railway construction report. (Laos-China-Railway)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea will push for the special import of an experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, the health authorities said Friday.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a press briefing that the central clinical review board, composed of a group of local infectious disease experts, evaluated the safety and efficacy of remdesivr. (S.Korea-Remdesivir-Import)

- - - -

KABUL -- A Militant attack on a border checkpoint in Dand-e-Patan district of Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province killed 14 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The attack has been repulsed and the militants fled away after suffering casualties, the statement said. (Afghanistan-Militant-Attack)