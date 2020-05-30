Sat, 30 May 2020

Man who knelt on neck of handcuffed African American man charged

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - A white police officer in the U.S. city of Minneapolis seen kneeling on the neck of a ...

Africa, then Asia to be invaded by locusts, says United Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Horn of Africa region will experience another swarm of locust invasion in June ...

Russia's most prominent conman left wave of death and deception

This is the story of how the mastermind behind MMM, Russia's biggest financial pyramid scheme, managed to get elected to ...

Chinese government rejects White House report on China's intentions

BEIJING, China May 29 (Xinhua) - A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday criticized a report recently ...

U.S. sanctioning two Iranian nuclear scientists futile, says Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) dismissed as "a futile attempt" the U.S.' new decision to ...

News Corp shuts down 112 historic Australian newspapers

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The largest publisher of newspapers in Australia, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has closed 112 suburban and ...

Trump unsettles U.S., global markets,

NEW YORK, New York - More rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump unsettled Wall Street on Friday, and undermined confidence ...

Chinese platform dedicated to content influencer campaigns launches

HANGZHOU, May 29 (Xinhua) -- AliExpress, a global online retail marketplace and part of Alibaba Group, announced on Thursday that ...

Stocks slide in Asia, greenback slumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia skidded on Friday, and the U.S. dollar dived, as the relationship between the ...

Demand for cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese boosting deep-sea mining

PHENOM PENH, Cambodia - Scientists and environmentalists are urging an international moratorium on deep-sea mining after releasing a report indicating ...

Wall Street dashed over China, social media fears

NEW YORK, New York - U.S, stocks ran out of steam on Thursday with fears about the worsening U,S.-China relationship ...

2,123,000 more Americans claim unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Xinhua) - The number of initial jobless claims in the United States totaled 2.1 million last week ...

