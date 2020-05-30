BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed 170,000-mark, reaching 173,763 on Saturday, said the data issued by the federal health ministry.

As many as 265 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 7,964 positive cases were reported since Friday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 4,971 and total cases to 173,763.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 39 more cases of COVID-19 compared with 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,441.

The daily caseload fell below 40 in four days. The confirmed cases rose fast for the past three days due to a cluster infection at a logistics center of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, just west of the capital Seoul.

YANGON -- Myanmar reported 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the number of infections to 224 in total, said a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The newly confirmed cases are those who were under quarantine after their recent arrival from India.

TRIPOLI -- The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Friday announced 13 new COVID-19 cases in the southern city of Sabha.

The center said in a statement that it received 423 suspected samples, 410 of which tested negative and 13 positive, adding that the new infections have been detected in Sabha.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, Hubei had four confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

WELLINGTON -- There is only one active case of COVID-19 left in New Zealand as there has been no new case in the country for eight consecutive days, said a statement of the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

This means New Zealand's combined total number of confirmed and probable cases stays at 1,504, of which 1,154 are confirmed, it said.