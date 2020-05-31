BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 27 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,468.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in five days. The confirmed cases rose fast in recent days due to a cluster infection at a logistics center of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, west of the capital Seoul.

CAPE TOWN -- South Africa has so far recorded a total of 30,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,727 new cases reported over last 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

The country also reported 32 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total national deaths to 643, Mkhize said in his daily update, adding that a total of 701,883 tests had been taken across the country.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

Two imported cases were reported on the mainland, all in Shandong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

HAVANA -- The Cuban government declared on Saturday its full support of the World Health Organization (WHO) after the United States announced it is terminating its relationship with the global organization.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that Cuba lends "its full support" to the WHO and its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SANTIAGO -- The Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country had risen to 94,858, with 997 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 4,220 new cases were reported along with 53 more deaths.