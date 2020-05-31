HERAT, Afghanistan -- Nine people lost lives in a road accident that occurred in western Afghanistan's Herat province late Saturday, provincial government spokesman Jilani Farhad said Sunday.

According to the official, the accident took place in Adraskan district of the province and all the victims including three women, four children and two men are members of a family. (Afghanistan-Road Accident)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone the Group of Seven (G7) Summit until September.

Calling G7 "a very outdated group of countries," Trump also told reporters he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia, and India to join the summit. (G7-US-COVID-19)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 69,496 with 1,483 deaths, according to data updated by the country's health ministry Sunday morning.

A total of 3,039 new cases and 88 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the statistics revealed. (Pakistan-COVID-19)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 27 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Sunday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,468.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in five days. The confirmed cases rose fast in recent days due to a cluster infection at a logistics center of local e-commerce operator Coupang in Bucheon, west of the capital Seoul. (South Korea-COVID-19)