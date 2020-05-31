Sun, 31 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
62
Mostly Cloudy in Hickory

International

Section
Americans continue to shun use of masks

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - At a grocery store in Alexandria, Virginia, customer Laura Shafor was dismayed about a couple who weren't ...

Man who knelt on neck of handcuffed African American man charged

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - A white police officer in the U.S. city of Minneapolis seen kneeling on the neck of a ...

Africa, then Asia to be invaded by locusts, says United Nations

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Horn of Africa region will experience another swarm of locust invasion in June ...

Russia's most prominent conman left wave of death and deception

This is the story of how the mastermind behind MMM, Russia's biggest financial pyramid scheme, managed to get elected to ...

Chinese government rejects White House report on China's intentions

BEIJING, China May 29 (Xinhua) - A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday criticized a report recently ...

U.S. sanctioning two Iranian nuclear scientists futile, says Iran

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) dismissed as "a futile attempt" the U.S.' new decision to ...

Business

Section
NSW, Australia, pushes infracture pipeline out to $100 billion

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia's most-populated state is to throw another $3 billion at infrastructure projects to boost employment prospects ...

Quarterly GDP in Macau drops by nearly half, services exports drop 60%

MACAU, May 30 (Xinhua) - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Macau dropped by 48.7 percent year-on-year in real terms ...

China's top Internet firms record near 5% rise in business

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Internet and related services sectors have maintained expansion in the first four months, displaying ...

Trump unsettles U.S., global markets,

NEW YORK, New York - More rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump unsettled Wall Street on Friday, and undermined confidence ...

Chinese platform dedicated to content influencer campaigns launches

HANGZHOU, May 29 (Xinhua) -- AliExpress, a global online retail marketplace and part of Alibaba Group, announced on Thursday that ...

Stocks slide in Asia, greenback slumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia skidded on Friday, and the U.S. dollar dived, as the relationship between the ...

Movie Review

Andrei Rublev