SEOUL, June 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 35 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,503.

After peaking at 79 on Thursday, the daily caseload continued to fall to 27 on Sunday, but it rebounded on Monday amid small cluster infections from religious gatherings in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, five were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,264.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 271. The total fatality rate stood at 2.36 percent.

A total of 17 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number of recoveries to 10,422. The total recovery rate was 90.6 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 921,000 people, among whom 885,830 tested negative for the virus and 24,058 are being checked.