Tue, 02 Jun 2020

News

International

U.S. in lockdown, 50% of states activate National Guard

WASHINGTON, DC - Under siege in the White House, President Donald Trump is aggravating America's latest racial anguish in a ...

11 Washington DC police injured in third day pf protests

WASHINGTON, DC, May 31 (Xinhua) - Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Sunday night she was imposing a citywide ...

Israeli police shoot autistic Palestinian man suspecting he was armed

JERUSALEM - Israel's defense minister apologized on Sunday for the Israeli police's deadly shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man who ...

Use of masks outside homes in Dubai no longer mandatory at all times

DUBAI, UAE - The Dubai government is to relax restrictions on wearing face masks in public.Until Sunday, everyone regardless of ...

Something is Deeply Wrong in the American Psyche

Something is Deeply Wrong in the American Psyche. The Whole Thing about America is Wrong, Completely Wrong! A Sitting President ...

Americans continue to shun use of masks

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - At a grocery store in Alexandria, Virginia, customer Laura Shafor was dismayed about a couple who weren't ...

Business

New plant for health and wellness products to open near Cork City

CO CORK, Ireland - A U.S. manufacturer of essential oils, health and wellness products is developing a manufacturing plant near ...

Dubai getting back to business after lengthy break

DUBAI, UAE - Malls throughout Dubai are slowly building their business after being dormant for some weeks due to the ...

Asian stocks in sharp advance, U.S. dollar sinks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rallied sharply on Monday, as the U.S. dollar crumbled. The big winner on equity ...

Centuries of belief lost as News Corp newspapers close

News Corp's closing of its community and regional papers, with few remaining and others online-only, cancels centuries of beliefs about ...

NSW, Australia, pushes infracture pipeline out to $100 billion

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Australia's most-populated state is to throw another $3 billion at infrastructure projects to boost employment prospects ...

Quarterly GDP in Macau drops by nearly half, services exports drop 60%

MACAU, May 30 (Xinhua) - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Macau dropped by 48.7 percent year-on-year in real terms ...

