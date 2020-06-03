Wed, 03 Jun 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
80
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
4 St Louis police officers receive gunshot wounds during protests

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Police in St. Louis, Missouri say four police officers were shot late Monday as protests that ...

New Zealand largely escapes Covid-19 with only 22 deaths recorded

WELLINGTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for 11 consecutive days, with ...

Several Afghan civilians die in roadside bombing

Officials say that seven civilians have been killed and six others wounded in a roadside bomb attack in northern Afghanistan.The ...

Tensions between U.S. black communities and police go back centuries

Outrage over racial profiling and the killing of African Americans by police officer ...

U.S. in lockdown, 50% of states activate National Guard

WASHINGTON, DC - Under siege in the White House, President Donald Trump is aggravating America's latest racial anguish in a ...

11 Washington DC police injured in third day pf protests

WASHINGTON, DC, May 31 (Xinhua) - Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Sunday night she was imposing a citywide ...

Business

Section
Chinese solid waste imports down by nearly 50% this year

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China is now moving closer and vows to achieve its goal of halting all imports ...

Asian markets led higher by Japanese and Hong Kong indices

TOKYO, Japan - Tokyo and Hong Kong stocks closed higher Tuesday on continued hopes for global economies to recover, as ...

German carmaker to expand investment in Chinese auto sector

HEFEI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- German carmaker Volkswagen has announced plans to invest 2.1 billion euros (about 2.3 billion U.S. ...

New plant for health and wellness products to open near Cork City

CO CORK, Ireland - A U.S. manufacturer of essential oils, health and wellness products is developing a manufacturing plant near ...

Dubai getting back to business after lengthy break

DUBAI, UAE - Malls throughout Dubai are slowly building their business after being dormant for some weeks due to the ...

Centuries of belief lost as News Corp newspapers close

News Corp's closing of its community and regional papers, with few remaining and others online-only, cancels centuries of beliefs about ...

Movie Review

Matewan